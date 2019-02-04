WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 12: Goalie Pheonix Copley #1 of the Washington Capitals looks on in the third period against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena on January 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Pheonix Copley to a three-year extension worth $3.3 million, or $1.1 million per season. This contract kicks in next season and carries him through the 2021-22 season. Copley was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

This season, Copley has played in 19 games with 16 starts for the Capitals. He has a 10-5-3 record with a 2.98 goals against average and .903 save percentage and one shutout.

Copley spent his first two NHL seasons with the St.Louis Blues before signing with the Caps last summer. He has put up a 10-6-3 career record in 21 career appearances with 17 career starts. He also has a 3.08 goals against average, .898 save percentage, and one shutout.

What This Means for the Future

This is a smart move for the Caps and it gives Ilya Samsonov more time to develop in the AHL. The Caps have been giving Holtby a lot of rest this season and Samsonov isn’t ready to be a guy who could pick up 30 starts next season.

Copley won 10 of his first 16 appearances, which included a stretch where he picked up six straight wins as a starter. Over his past three games, Copley has struggled giving up four, seven, three goals in his last three starts along with failing to record a .900 save percentage.

Copley signing the extension means that Samsonov could need more time in the AHL with the Hershey Bears. He was signed to an entry-level deal in the summer after spending four seasons in the KHL. The Russian netminder is 10-11-1 with a 3.01 goals against average, .881 save percentage and two shutouts this season.

The back-up job next year belongs to Copley unless he struggles massively down the stretch and loses the job to Samsonov at camp next season.

