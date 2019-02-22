DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 01: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs tries to get a shot off past the stick of Nick Jensen #3 of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on February 01, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals re-signed defenseman Nick Jensen to a 4-year contract worth $10 million, or $2.5 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2023 season.

NEWS | Capitals have re-signed defenseman Nick Jensen to a four-year, $10 million contract extension. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/B3zwjn4EoG — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 22, 2019

Jensen has played for the Red Wings for all 3 seasons of his career. He has put up 6 goals and 37 assists for 43 career points in 190 career games. He was originally drafted in the fifth round, 150th overall of the 2009 NHL draft by the Red Wings.

This season so far, Jensen has 2 goals and 13 assists for 15 points. He also has 17 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 49.7 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 1.1.

“Nick is a reliable modern-day defenseman who we feel can defend well and log valuable minutes for our club,” said GM Brian MacLellan. “At 28 years of age, we feel he is just entering his prime.”

What This Means for the Future

Nick Jensen was just acquired along with a fifth rounder from the Detroit Red Wings for a second round pick and Madison Bowey. Jensen provides stability to the defence core in Washington, being a legitimate top 4 defender. This trade marks a similar one made last season with Michal Kempny between the Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks that was a key trade that helped the Capitals win the Stanley Cup last season. He is a player that is able to cleanly exit the zone with possession and continually succeeded on a bad Red Wings team, often facing tough competition with poor defence partners.

