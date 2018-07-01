PITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 07: Washington Capitals center Travis Boyd (72) handles the puck during the third period. The Washington Capitals went on win 2-1 in the overtime period against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 7, 2018, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. The Capitals won the series 4-2 and advance to the Eastern Conference Final. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals were fairly quiet on the first day of free agency. After acquiring Nic Dowd, the team re-signed Travis Boyd to a two-year contract worth $800K. It will carry him through the 2019-20 season.

Caps have re-signed Travis Boyd. Two-year contract with $800K AAV. Was an RFA. One-way deal. Still think he’s the favorite to be 4C, though he’ll have to compete with Dowd now. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) July 1, 2018

The Capitals drafted Boyd in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft and he has been a part of the organization ever since. While Boyd has spent most of his career with the Hershey Bears of the AHL, he did appear in eight games in the NHL this past season.

Boyd recorded his first NHL point, an assist, in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on March 18. He also appeared in one postseason game, the series-clinching victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In 61 games with the Bears, Boyd recorded 15 goals and 32 assists. His 47 points ranked second on the team. His 26 power play points, seven goals, and 19 assists lead the Bears.

The 2016-17 season was his best with the Hershey Bears. He posted 16 goals and 47 assists in 76 games. He was named an AHL All-Star that season, as well as being named to the AHL Second All-Star Team.

Boyd is also a two-time goal medal winner as he helped the United States to gold during the 2009-10 U17 WHC and 2010-11 U18 WJC. He helped the University of Minnesota capture the NCAA Championship in 2014-15. In 148 NCAA games for the Golden Gophers, Boyd posted 32 goals and 64 assists.

Boyd will have a chance to fight for a roster spot on the Capitals fourth line next season. He will likely be battling with recent signee Dowd for the spot.

