The Washington Capitals re-signed restricted free agent defencemen, Madison Bowey to a two-year contract worth $2 million, or $1 million per season AAV. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season.

Bowey has been part of a number of young talent aiming to break into a permanent role with the Capitals. Over his 51 games played, he has put up 12 assists for 12 career points. He was originally drafted by the Capitals in the second round, 53rd overall at the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

He also added 24 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 44.8 percent Corsi-For and a relative Corsi of -3.9. Unfortunately, Bowey did not get the chance to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He was a “black Ace” as the Capitals would go on to win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

During this time the 23-year-old spent time with the Capitals affiliate team the Hershey Bears. Bowey has 113 career games with nine goals and 42 assists totaling 51 points in the American Hockey League.

What This Means for the Future

Bowey is a capable player, both strong and talented. This signing is good for the Capitals as they need to make plans for the future. Although the Capitals have no shortage of talent, with 32-year-old Matt Niskanen, and 37-year-old Brooks Orpik but they are unlikely to stay forever. This accumulated with John Carlson uncertainty with Capitals, there is definitely a gap needing to be filled by the Canadian defencemen. Particularly considering the Capitals have struggled defensively in previous years.

Although considered to be a bottom-pair defenceman, with more experience Bowey certainly has the potential to become more.

