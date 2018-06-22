WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 12: Goalie Philipp Grubauer #31 of the Washington Capitals looks on against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first period in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals have traded backup goalie Philipp Grubauer and defenseman Brooks Orpik to the Colorado Avalanche for a second-round pick. Grubauer is a restricted free agent

TRADE | The Washington Capitals have acquired a second round pick, 47th-overall from the Colorado Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Draft in exchange for defenseman Brooks Orpik and Philipp Grubauer. #ALLCAPS https://t.co/xUUHHVPQfu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 22, 2018

Over his six-year NHL career, the German native has remained loyal to the Capitals. He was originally drafted by them in the fourth round, 112th overall of the 2010 NHL draft. In return, He has played 101 career games for the team, starting in 79 of them. Giving the 26-year-old a career save percentage of .923 and a goals-against average of 2.29.

Last season, Grubauer stepped up when Braden Holtby had an uncharacteristic slump and performed solidly. Playing a career high of 35 games, starting in 28 of them. This gave the backup goaltender a consistent .923 save percentage and a 2.06 goals-against average. This rivals many starting goalie statistics in the league.

What This Means for the Future.

Grubauer has been a formidable force between the pipes for the Capitals last season. His strength and agility in the crease are rare. Although inexperienced became apparent during the playoffs, the 26-year-old was instrumental to the team’s success. It is hoped that the 6-foot-1 goaltender will be given more opportunity and responsibility this season. It is certainly well deserved and well earned.

It’s obvious that Grubauer is more than capable to be a starting goalie in his own right. With this trade, its hoped that he will gather even more experience to do so for the future as there are many other young potential goalies on the way for the Capitals.

Orpik, 37, had 10 assists in 80 games for the Capitals last year. The veteran defenceman is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, who scored one goal and five points in the Capitals run to this year’s Cup win.

He has one-year remaining on his contract at a $5.5 million cap hit. This move clears that space for the Capitals who need all the room they can get to try and keep defenceman John Carlson.

