PITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 10: Assistant coach Todd Reirden of the Washington Capitals talks to the power play unit during a time-out against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Consol Energy Center on May 10, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals have assigned assistant coach Todd Reirden as the new head coach. Reirden becomes the 18th coach in team history.

The Washington Capitals have named Todd Reirden the team’s head coach! #ALLCAPS Reirden becomes the 18th head coach in #Caps history, after serving as an associate coach the last two seasons and assistant coach from 2014-16. More Details: https://t.co/MTu1CVRMx8 pic.twitter.com/Nv3xpKDWc1 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 29, 2018

This promotion was in response to former Stanley Cup-winning head coach Barry Trotz resigning earlier this off-season. It has made the Capitals tremendous season performance somewhat bittersweet.

However, it has come as no surprise to many, as speculated that this move has been on the cards for some time. And has been well documented that Trotz has been “grooming” Reirden to take on the role of head coach.

Reirden, ex-NHL defencemen himself, put up 11 goals and 35 assists for 46 career points in 183 career games during 1998-04. He joined the Capitals coaching staff during the summer of 2014, along with Lane Lambert, and Mitch Korn. Prior to the Capitals, he spent time with Dan Bylsma as his assistant coach from 2010 to 2014 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“We feel that the time is right for Todd to lead our hockey club,” said Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan in a press release. “Based on his coaching experience, communication abilities, his approach to the game and the respect he commands in our locker room, we feel that Todd has earned this opportunity. Todd has played an integral part in helping lead our team to the Stanley Cup championship and we feel his appointment as head coach will enable our organization to transition seamlessly into next season and beyond.”

What This Means for the Future.

Although the 46-year-old has no head coaching experience, the Illinois native has earned respect from players in his care and the opportunity for this promotion. For Washington itself, it should be no great turmoil as Reirden is already known and established within the organization. Although considered relatively inexperienced in his new role, he needs to start sometime. With two great coaches as Reirden mentors, it is a good start. It will be interesting to see what decisions will be made after the potential loss of John Carlson, Philipp Grubauer, and other key members of the Championship-Winning squad and if they can make the 2018-19 season a repeat of this years success.

