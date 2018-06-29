LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 07: Michal Kempny #6 of the Washington Capitals hoists the Stanley Cup after his team defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-3 in Game Five of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Washington Capitals will re-sign Czech defenceman Michal Kempny to a multi-year contract. Exact terms of the deal have not yet been released.

Michal Kempny won’t be leaving Washington. Sources say he’s agreed to a multi year deal, despite outside interest, to stay with the Caps. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 29, 2018

The Capitals acquired Kempny at last year’s NHL Trade Deadline. Over his short two-year NHL career, the 27-year-old was somewhat of an unknown quality. Originally joining the Chicago Blackhawks undrafted, he has put up five goals and 13 assists for 18 career points in 103 career games.

Last season, Kempny battled to find a place on both teams permanent rosters. Only scoring three goals and seven assists for ten points. He also added a relatively low 14 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 48.5 percent Corsi-for and a relative Corsi of -0.4.

Although considered an unremarkable regular season, Kempny stepped up in the playoffs. He played 17:42 per game, being paired with John Carlson at even-strength. He scored two goals and three assists for five points in the 24 playoff games helping the Capitals to their first ever Stanley Cup Championship.

What This Means for the Future.

It has been a slow start for Kempny NHL career but this contract extension is a smart move for the Capitals. It’s obvious by Kempny ‘s post-season performance that he is a valuable depth player. The Czech native is a dependable asset, who fits well with the Capitals style of play. Kempny has stated throughout the off-season his intended loyalty and desire to re-sign with the Capitals. This, along with Capitals re-singing of John Carlson, and steady play of Dmitry Orlov and Matt Niskanen shows that the Capitals will again have a strong defence corps next season. Regardless of the loss of Barry Trotz, the Capitals are willing and able to defend their title next season.

