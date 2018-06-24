VANCOUVER, BC – OCTOBER 26: John Carlson #74 of the Washington Capitals during NHL action against the Vancouver Canucks on October, 26, 2017 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Unrestricted free agent defenseman John Carlson has signed a new contract deal with the Washington Capitals that is good for eight years and is worth $64 million, or $8 million per season AAV. The 28-year-old American defenseman has spent the past nine seasons with the Washington Capitals, the team who drafted him 27th overall in the 2008 National Hockey League Entry Draft.

John Carlson 8×8 in WASH — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 24, 2018

Washington Capitals Re-Sign Defenseman John Carlson

Carlson, a native from Natick, Massachusetts, will be entering the tenth season of his career in 2018-19. In his NHL career thus far, Carlson has skated in 608 regular season games, scoring 77 goals and adding 256 assists for a grand total of 333 points. This past season, Carlson had a career-high 68 points in 82 games played (15 goals, 53 assists). Carlson was a top pair defenseman for the Caps and helped anchor their blue line night in and night out as they went on to a 49-26-7 record and another Metropolitan Division first place finish and finally winning the Stanley Cup. In terms of possession numbers, he finished with a 49.2 percent Corsi for, and +1.7 Relative Corsi. Carlson has appeared in 100 postseason games with the Capitals and has scored 18 goals as well as notched 37 assists for 55 points.

His rookie season, Carlson finished fifth in the Calder Memorial Trophy voting, which is awarded to the League’s most outstanding rookie performer. In 2014-15, he finished tenth in the Norris Trophy voting, which is awarded to the NHL’s top defenseman of the season.

Carlson is an outstanding defenseman who has plenty of experience under his belt and knows how to make plays. He provides an excellent shot and proves to be an offensive weapon on the blueline.

