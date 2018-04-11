The Washington Capitals have announced that goaltender Philipp Grubauer will get the start over Braden Holtby in Game One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Philipp Grubauer tells the media he’ll start Game 1 for Washington. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/2khAUUpYAU — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 10, 2018

The Washington Capitals are going with Grubauer over Braden Holtby for game one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This does not come as a huge shock as Grubauer has played better than Holtby for most of the year.

This year Holtby went 36-16-4 with a 2.99 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. He did not record a shutout this season for the first time in his eight-year career.

This year Grabauer went 15-10-3 with a 2.35 goals against average and .923 save percentage. He also added three shutouts on the year.

Over his six-year NHL career, Grubauer has played exclusively for the Washington Capitals. He is 43-31-11 with a career 2.29 goals against average and .923 save percentage in 101 games. He was originally drafted in the fourth round, 112th overall in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals.

For the Capitals, they will look for Grubauer to succeed as their number one during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Coming into this year Grubauer has only played in two Stanley Cup Playoff Games. He won his only Stanley Cup Playoff Start back in the 2015 against the New York Islanders. Last year he came on in relief of Holtby in the third period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Quarter Finals against the Pittsburgh Penguins and gave up two goals on nine shots and ended up getting the loss. Grabauer will look to do what Matt Murray has been doing the last few years for the Penguins by taking the Caps deep into the playoffs.

The Capitals will look to Holtby if Grubauer is unable to handle the pressure in the first round against the Blue Jackets. Don’t be surprised if the Caps put a short leash on Grubauer during the playoffs.

