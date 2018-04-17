The Washington Capitals have announced that Goaltender Braden Holtby will get the start in game three. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer was pulled during the third period of game two.

Holtby To Start Game Three

After losing the first two games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Columbus Blue Jackets the Caps are making a change in net. Holtby struggled in the regular season and lost the job to Grubauer. Grubauer played well down the stretch during the regular season.

Holtby was 34-16-4 this year with a 2.99 GAA and a 9.07 SV percentage. He didn’t record a shutout this year.

In his eight-year NHL career, Holtby has always played for the Capitals. He is 225-89-35 with a 2.41 GAA and.919 SV percentage in 361 career games. He was drafted in the fourth round, 93rd overall of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the Washington Capitals.

Grubauer was 15-10-3 this year with a 2.35 GAA, and.923 SV percentage. He also recorded three shutouts this year.

Over his six-year NHL career, Grubauer has always been with the Capitals. He is 43-31-11 with 2.29 GAA and a .923 SV percentage in 101 career games. He has six career shutouts.

What This Means for the Future

Grubauer started the first two games and was pulled in the third period of the game two overtime loss. This happened after allowing four goals on 22 shots. He fared just as badly in game one of the Stanley Cup playoffs allowing four goals on 27 shots. Seemingly the Caps hope that Holtby has the same effect Schneider had on the New Jersey Devils in their series. Additionally, they hope that he is able to get the Caps back into the series.

In 60 career playoff games, Holtby is 29-31-0 with a 2.00 GAA and .932 SV percentage. Especially relevant are his four shutouts during his playoff career. That record lends itself well to the theory that he can turn the team around.

Despite not being chosen as the starter for the Stanley Cup playoffs Holtby will look to show the Caps that they made the wrong decision. The Caps are gambling that Holtby can return to his Vezina form and pull them back into the series.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on