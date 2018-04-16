WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 12: Andre Burakovsky #65 of the Washington Capitals shoots in front of Seth Jones #3 of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second period in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena on April 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Capitals announced that forward Andre Burakovsky is sidelined for at least the next two games with an upper-body injury. Head coach Barry Trotz said Burakovsky won’t travel with the team.

Trotz said Burakovsky is not traveling to Columbus. Out at least the next two games. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) April 16, 2018

The 23-year-old forward left Game 2 after being checked by the Columbus Blue Jackets forward Boone Jenner late in the first period. Jenner slammed the Caps forward into the boards where Burakovsky appeared to have injured his left shoulder. He was not on the bench at the start of the second period and was ruled out.

So far this season, he scored 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 56 games. Injuries caused him to miss a good part of the season and he also added 27 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53.0 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 5.4.

Over his four-year NHL career, Burakovsky has played for only the Washington Capitals. He has put up 50 goals and 70 assists for 120 career points in 252 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 23rd overall of the 2013 NHL draft by the Capitals.

Burakovsky wasn’t the only injury in Game 2 as linesman Steve Barton left late in the second period due to a leg injury.

What This Means for the Future

The Capitals are on the edge of another playoff disappointment and Burakovsky was part of the rotation. Burakovsky has yet to register a point in the series despite 21:38 of ice time in Game 1.

Injuries have limited Burakovsky most of his career as he missed the 30-point mark for the third straight season. Jakub Vrana will replace Burakovsky in the lineup as Washington looks to get the series back to D.C.

The Capitals can save their season if he can revive his his offensive play. He’s got flashy hands and is a gifted shooter.

Main Image Credit:

Related

View the original article on