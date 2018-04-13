COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 7: Josh Anderson #34 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck during the game against the New York Rangers on January 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. New York defeated Columbus 5-4. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The NHL Department of Player Safety will not hold hearings with Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson or Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson. Many analysts had surmised that their plays in Game One of the playoffs would attract supplemental discipline. The NHL DoPS disagrees.

No DoPS hearing coming for Tom Wilson (or Josh Anderson). Caps might have caught a break with insufficient TV angles https://t.co/3B1yGb5e6e — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) April 13, 2018

Anderson had an incident with the Washington Capitals defenseman Michal Kempny. With less than three minutes left in the first period, Kempny sent the puck behind his net own net. After the pass, Anderson checked Kempny hard into the boards. Anderson was given a five-minute major and ejected from the game. Kempny left the game, he would not return and will be re-evaluated Friday.

#CBJ Josh Anderson has been assessed a 5 minute major and a game misconduct for this hit on Michal Kempny. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/2KslGZ9IoG — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 13, 2018

This season, Anderson scored 19 goals and 11 assists for 30 points. He also added 42 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 53.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 3.3.

Over his four-year NHL career, Anderson has only played for the Blue Jackets. He has put up 37 goals and 27 assists for 64 career points in 159 career games. He was originally drafted in the fourth round, 95th overall of the 2012 NHL draft by the Blue Jackets.

Wilson Hit

Wilson hit Columbus forward Alexander Wennberg in the third period of last night’s game. He was given a two-minute charging penalty on the play. Thomas Vanek scored for the Blue Jackets on the ensuing power play.

The hit on Wennberg that led to the Vanek power play goal. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/rIVyJaLqN0 — 1st Ohio Battery (@1stOhioBattery) April 13, 2018

This season, Wilson scored 14 goals and 21 assists for 35 points in 77 games. He also added 187 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.4 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 3.1.

Over his four-year NHL career, Wilson has only played for the Capitals. He has put up 35 goals and 69 assists for 104 career points in 391 career games. He was originally drafted in the first round, 16th overall of the 2012 NHL draft by the Capitals.

Main Photo: COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 7: Josh Anderson #34 of the Columbus Blue Jackets controls the puck during the game against the New York Rangers on January 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. New York defeated Columbus 5-4. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on