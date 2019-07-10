OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 06: Carolina Hurricanes Right Wing Micheal Ferland (79) applies pressure on a forecheck during first period National Hockey League action between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators on January 6, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks have added to their forward depth, agreeing to a contract with free agent winger Micheal Ferland. The deal is for four years and is worth $14 million, or $3.5 million AAV. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Freidman was first to report the rumblings of a deal.

Ferland agreed to 4 yr contract with the Vancouver Canucks. $3.5 million aav. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 10, 2019

Ferland enjoyed a strong season as he had 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points in 71 games with the Carolina Hurricanes after joining the team in a trade last summer. He also put up 58 penalty minutes. His possession numbers this past season were 54.2 percent Corsi For, however, his relative Corsi was -1.2.

Ferland played with the Calgary Flames before that and in his la two seasons in Calgary, he’s had 21 and 15 goals respectively. He also had 41 points last season with the Flames, the most he’s had in his career to date. In his five-year NHL career, Ferland has scored 59 goals and 79 assists for 129 points in 321 games and added 193 penalty minutes. The Flames originally drafted Ferland in the fifth round, 133rd overall, in the 2010 NHL Draft.

What it Means for the Future

Ferland can give the Canucks a lot of flexibility. He can play anywhere in the lineup and gives them more depth scoring. He’ll also try to contribute in the playoffs. He’ only been to the playoffs three times in his career and he was disappointing production wise in two of those runs. His first playoff run came in 2015 when he had three goals and five points in nine playoff games with the Flames. He also made the playoffs with the Flames in 2017 but did not record a single point in four losses to the Anaheim Ducks. Ferland put up just one point in seven games with the Hurricanes in this year’s playoffs.

After this move, the Canucks still have restricted free agents Brock Boeser and Nikolay Goldobin to deal with this summer.

