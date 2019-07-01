The Vancouver Canucks have reportedly signed defenceman Jordie Benn. Benn was signed alongside fellow defenceman Tyler Myers.

Key Players

In Benn, the Canucks get a versatile defenseman who has a lot of NHL experience. He scored five goals and 17 assists for 22 points in 81 games this season. This was enough to earn Benn a spot on our top-10 UFA defensemen rankings for this off-season, where he ranked fifth. This past year, Benn also added 39 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers come in at a 53.4 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of -1.1.

Over his nine-year NHL career, Benn has played for the Dallas Stars and Montreal Canadiens. He has put up 22 goals and 88 assists for 110 career points in 473 career games. Benn, the brother of Stars captain Jamie Benn, was originally undrafted but signed with the Dallas Stars in 2010. He spent a season with the Texas Stars of the AHL before making it to the NHL.

What This Means for the Future

Jordie Benn is a versatile defenseman able to play both sides, with a left-handed shot. He has a lot of experience in the NHL and will bring a veteran sense of leadership to the blueline of Vancouver. He’s a veteran stay-at-home defender with grit, skill, and knowledge of the game. Benn is a very consistent penalty killer as well. He is a solid third defensive pairing player that can play second pairing minutes in case of injury and brings determination on every shift he plays.

Benn and Myers are both great additions to the Canucks defensive core. Myers ranked second in our UFA defensemen rankings. The 6’8″ tower of a defenceman has played with the Winnipeg Jets since the 2014-15 season. Last year he tallied 31 points in 80 games, bringing his career totals to 265 points in 635 games. These totals have come over an 11-year career, that’s seen the 29-year-old Myers split time between the Jets and Buffalo Sabres.

