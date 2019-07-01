NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 18: Tyler Ennis #63 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 18, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Maple Leafs defeated the Devils 7-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

View the original article on

The Ottawa Senators have reportedly signed unrestricted free agent forward Tyler Ennis to a one-year contract. Financial terms of the deal are yet to be disclosed. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season. News of the the deal was first broken by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

Sounds like Tyler Ennis is close to signing a one-year contract with the Ottawa Senators. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) July 1, 2019

The Edmonton native has played for the Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs in his 10-year NHL career. He has put up 117 goals and 159 assists for 276 career points in 543 career games. Buffalo originally drafted him in the first round, 26th overall of the 2008 NHL Draft.

Last season he scored 12 goals and six assists for 18 points in 51 games. He also added two minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 46.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -5.3.

He’s won gold twice while representing Canada on the international level. Ennis was part of the 2009 IIHF World Junior Champions and the 2015 IIHF World Championship squad.

What This Means for the Future

The Wild bought out his deal at the start of last off-season and the Leafs swooped in with a one-year contract. Ennis was a bargain for Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas as he signed him for only $650,000. The former first-rounder rewarded Toronto with 12 goals and was a decent depth forward. It was a “show-me deal” and he showed the market that he could produce.

The Senators add another body and veteran to try to help along a young roster looking to find its way. Ottawa also gets closer to that salary floor by inking Ennis and the forward will likely get a nice raise when terms of the deal are disclosed. The 29-year-old will also work to land a two to three-year deal if he can play well in the Canadian capital.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 18: Tyler Ennis #63 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on December 18, 2018 in Newark, New Jersey. The Maple Leafs defeated the Devils 7-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)