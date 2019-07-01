The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Markus Granlund to a one-year contract. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman first reported the deal. Financial terms are yet to be disclosed.

Granlund has played three full seasons with the Vancouver Canucks after coming over from the Calgary Flames. He was one goal shy of a 20 goal season in 2016-2017.

Expect EDM to add Markus Granlund on a one-year deal. Fresh start for him. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2019

Granlund has played for the Calgary Flames and the Vancoiver Canucks over his six-year NHL career. He has put up 55 goals and 42 assists for 97 career points in 301 career games. Calgary originally drafted him in the second round, 45th overall of the 2011 NHL Draft.

Last season he scored 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points in 77 gams. He also added 20 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 48.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 0.5.

He signed a one-year deal last off-season to stay with the Canucks, but will now move on to his third Canadian Pacific Division team. Granlund has represented Finland on the international level, but hasn’t played for his country since 2013. He won a bronze medal in 2010 IIHF Under-18 Championships in Belarus.

What it Means for the Future

Granlund will get a fresh start in Edmonton and under new general manger Ken Holland. He can be a solid depth forward for the Oilers. He was almost a 20-goal scorer earlier in his career.

He can play on the penalty kill, but hasn’t taken many draws in the last three seasons. His Cori has been below 50-percent for the last two seasons.

Holland continues to try to make over a roster that doesn’t feel like the team that stormed the post-season a few years ago. Expect more changes from the Oilers this off-season as they try to maximize Connor McDavid‘s window.

Former Vancouver Canucks and current Edmonton Oilers forward Markus Granlund. (Getty Images)

