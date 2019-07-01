GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 28: Luke Schenn #2 of the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on February 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

With a career that looked that it would end in the AHL, Luke Schenn has been able to prolong it just a bit longer. According to reports, the Tampa Bay Lightning will sign Schenn to a one-year deal worth $700,000. TSN’s Frank Seravelli was first with the news. Schenn leaves the Vancouver Canucks who acquired him in January, trading away Michael Del Zotto.

Expect Luke Schenn to sign a one-year deal with #tblightning in neighbourhood of $700k. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2019

It has been a long career for Schenn since he was drafted fifth overall in 2008. Last season hasn’t been much to write home about, though. Schenn played for four teams last season, two in the NHL and two in the AHL. He spent the first bit of the season with the Anaheim Ducks and San Diego Gulls. After Vancouver acquired him, he spent some time with the Utica Comets before his call-up in February.

In 26 NHL games this season, Schenn has two assists. He had no points in eight games with the Ducks. He had three goals and 12 assists in 29 AHL games between San Diego and Utica.

Overall, Schenn has played 734 games in the NHL. He has played with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Ducks and Canucks. He has 30 goals and 115 assists.

While Schenn may not have the speed that the NHL has nowadays, he has made his presence known in other way. Against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 24th, Schenn set a franchise record with 12 hits. He has averaged about 4.6 hits per game with the Canucks. Schenn is known as a physical defenseman. He has over 2,300 hits to his name.

The penalty minutes have gone down for Schenn, though. 85 minutes is the most he had in a season, back in 2015-16 with the Coyotes. So he has found a way to be physical, as well as staying within the lines.

Luke Schenn’s Future In The NHL

It looked like Schenn’s career was going to end earlier this season. After eight games with the Ducks, the team decided to send him to their AHL affiliate. It was his first time in the AHL. The organization reportedly told him there was no chance he would play in the NHL again.

But Schenn has proven that he will not go out quietly. It’s clear that the time in the AHL lit a fire inside of Schenn. He played well enough down the stretch in Vancouver to get another NHL opportunity, joining the reigning President’s Trophy holders. The Lightning need depth on their blue line and getting some while staying under the salary cap was important here.

