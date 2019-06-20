OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 02: Vancouver Canucks Center Elias Pettersson (40) during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators on January 2, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Once the Calder Trophy nominees were announced back on April 27th, this award was Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson‘s to lose. Sure enough, when the Calder Trophy for the NHL’s Top Rookie was awarded on Wednesday night, Pettersson heard his name announced as the winner.

After leading all rookies in goals, assists and points, @_EPettersson has captured the Calder Trophy. #NHLAwards pic.twitter.com/wojJaiihrJ — NHL (@NHL) June 20, 2019

Pettersson had an unbelievable first season with the Canucks. He set a franchise record for rookies with 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) in 71 games this season. He broke a Canucks record that was jointly held by Pavel Bure (1991-92) and Ivan Hlinka (1981-82), who each scored 60 points.

Pettersson was an offensive juggernaut for the Canucks in his first season, as he scored a goal on his first shot. He quickly adapted to the North American game and the smaller ice surface. Fans and analysts immediately knew that Pettersson was special as he started off the season on a five-game point streak. Pettersson scored 10 goals through his first 10 NHL games.

The other two finalists were Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues and Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres. They both had great seasons but Pettersson was a lock to win this award. This was shown in the voting as he received 151 out of 171 first-place votes, running away with the award. Pettersson was given a second-place vote on all 20 ballots that did not have him as their first choice.

Calder Trophy voting results pic.twitter.com/s0N7E2EL49 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 20, 2019

Pettersson is the 31st player in NHL history to lead all rookies in goals, assists and points.

