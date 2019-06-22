COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 14: Matt Duchene #95 of the Columbus Blue Jackets attempts to skate the puck past J.T. Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on April 14, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Columbus defeated Tampa Bay 3-1 to take a 3-0 series lead. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning have agreed to trade forward JT Miller to the Vancouver Canucks. The Lightning get a conditional 2020 first round pick, a third-round pick in 2019, and goaltender Marek Mazanec. The condition for the 2020 first round pick is if the Canucks don’t make the 2020 playoffs then it becomes a 2021 first round pick.

Mazanec, a third and a conditional first for JT Miller from VAN — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 22, 2019

In JT Miller, the Canucks get a fast, skilled forward. This season, he scored 13 goals and 34 assists for 47 points, adding 30 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 53.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 2.9. Those totals are slightly worse compared to last season, where he scored 23 goals, 35 assists for 58 points. While he stepped back in the goals category this season, he maintained similar points per game to last season while averaging three fewer minutes a night. Over his 7-year NHL career Miller has played for the New York Rangers and the Tampa Bay Lightning. In that time, he has 95 goals and 142 assists for 237 career points in 435 career games. He was originally drafted in the 1st round, 15th overall of the 2011 NHL draft by the Rangers.

The Canucks get a skilled forward that can play with Elias Pettersson while he is still cheap on his ELC. Miller is locked up for 4 more seasons to a 5.25 AAV. The Lightning get cap relief to help them try to sign Brayden Point to a contract extension, who just finished up his ELC.

While Miller didn’t produce as he did in the 2017-18 season, he still had a productive year while being utilized less. In Vancouver, he could be playing with players like Elias Pettersson or Brock Boeser which will help him get more minutes and play with productive forwards.

