OTTAWA, ON – APRIL 06: Ottawa Senators Right Wing Anthony Duclair (10) prepares for a face-off during third period National Hockey League action between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators on April 6, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

View the original article on

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed winger Anthony Duclair to a one-year contract worth $1.65 million.

News Release: #Sens sign forward Anthony Duclair to a one-year contract extension: https://t.co/lzT3iFIGxt Communiqué : Les Sénateurs accordent une prolongation de contrat d’une durée d’un an à l’attaquant Anthony Duclair: https://t.co/8JaEsSbbm7 pic.twitter.com/HsoHAqhn5w — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) June 17, 2019

Over his five-year NHL career Duclair has spent time with five different franchises; The New York Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Ottawa Senators. He has put up 56 goals and 66 assists for 122 career points in 287 career games. Duclair was a third-round selection (80th overall) by the Rangers in 2013.

Last season he scored 19 goals and 14 assists for 33 points. He also added 14 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.8.

Senators GM Pierre Dorion had this to say about re-signing Duclair:

“We were pleased with what Anthony was able to add to our lineup after his acquisition, this signing improves our team speed and scoring depth up front. Anthony’s speed and skill can be dynamic and at only 23 years old, we feel he has the chance to grow into a really consistent contributor.”

Where Does Duclair Fit with the Sens

Duclair was acquired by Ottawa in a trade that saw Ryan Dzingel heading to Columbus. Since being acquired by the Sens, Duclair put up eight goals and six assists for 14 points in 21 games. He spent time on the Sens third line but could easily be a middle six forward for the Sens moving forward. The Pointe-Clair, QC native fits perfectly into Ottawa’s system as he can easily be a 20 goal scorer moving forward and is only 23 years old. His numbers last season can easily be compared to the numbers he had during the 2015-16 season where he put up 20 goals and 44 points.

Despite their terrible year last year one category where Ottawa was successful in was the powerplay. They converted on over 20% of their chances and Duclair could continue to be a strong part of the Sens second powerplay unit moving forward. There is no doubt that the change of scenery has played in favour of Duclair since the trade. Expect him to be one of Ottawa’s key pieces moving into next season.

Embed from Getty Images