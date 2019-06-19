OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 02: Vancouver Canucks Defenceman Alexander Edler (23) skates the puck around the net during second period National Hockey League action between the Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators on January 2, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed defenceman Alexander Edler to a three-year deal according to multiple sources. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported a deal was close and SN650 has confirmed it. The deal is somewhere between 5 to 5.5 million.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Multiple reports suggesting Alex Edler and the Canucks have agreed on a 3-year deal between $5M to $5.5M per season. The deal includes a modified no-movement clause that allows Edler to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/4rhYAgSxR8 — Sportsnet 650 (@Sportsnet650) June 19, 2019

Vancouver Canucks Re-Sign Alexander Edler

In Edler, the Canucks keep a solid two-way defenceman capable of playing top pairing minutes. Edler led the Canucks in ice-time and was the clubs top defenceman. In 56 games this season, Edler has scored 10 goals and added 24 assists for 34 points. He also recorded 54 penalty minutes.

Edler has spent his entire 13 year NHL career with the Canucks organization. He is a leader in the locker room and a huge part of the Canucks going forward.

Edler was originally drafted by the Canucks in the third round, 91st overall in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft.

What This Means for the Future

Acquiring Edler bolsters the defence group for the Canucks as they keep on growing. He’s a solid two-way defender who is currently having his best season since the 2011-12 season.

Edler has lived in Vancouver since he was 20 years old and has started a family there. Vancouver is where Edler calls home and is on the record saying that he would like to get a chance to win in Vancouver.

However, this deal does not carry any trade clause of any kind which is huge for the Canucks. This means that Edler can be exposed in the Seattle Expansion draft. This was a big sticking point in negotiations.

