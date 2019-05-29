OTTAWA, ON – APRIL 06: Ottawa Senators Goalie Anders Nilsson (31) prepares for a face-off during third period National Hockey League action between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators on April 6, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ottawa Senators have re-signed goaltender Anders Nilsson to a two-year contract worth $5.2 million, or an AAV of $2.6 million per season. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

News Release: #Sens re-sign goaltender Anders Nilsson to a two-year contract: https://t.co/L4EEzXUJm9 Communiqué : Les remettent le gardien de but Anders Nilsson sous contrat pour deux ans : https://t.co/CWoUeolDsx pic.twitter.com/xj18lp5lVR — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) May 29, 2019

The Sens get a back-up goaltender with tons of experience under his belt. Over his six-year NHL career, Nilsson has played for New York Islanders, Edmonton Oilers, St.Louis Blues, Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks and Ottawa Senators. He has put up a 50-65-13 career record in 141 career appearances with 125 career starts. He also has a 3.04 goals-against average, .907 save percentage, and six shutouts.

Last season, Nilsson played in a total of 36 games with 34 starts between the Canucks and Ottawa Senators. He put up a 14-19-1 record with a 2.97 goals-against average and .908 save percentage and two shutouts. His best season was during the 2016-17 season when he put up a 10-10-4 record with a 2.67 goals-against average, .923 save percentage and one shutout. He also has added three career assists.

Anders Nilsson Likely To Be The Sens Back-Up

Nilsson was acquired in January in a trade that sent Mike McKenna, Tom Pyatt, and a sixth-round pick in the upcoming draft to Vancouver. This gives Ottawa some more stability in net for next season after the Sens had six different goaltenders play for them last season.

The Sweedish goaltender will serve as the back-up goaltender to Craig Anderson next season. Anderson missed 14 games last season between a concussion and an eye injury. Ottawa’s starter went 17-27-4 with a 3.51 goals against average, 3.51 goals-against average, .903 save percentage and two shutouts. The Sens will likely have Mike Condon as their third goalie unless he ends up beating out Nilsson for the back-up role in training camp.

