The Vancouver Canucks have announced that forward Sven Baertschi is suffering from post concussion syndrome. Head coach Travis Green says that the team is going to give him some time off and that he will be out for “a little bit.”

Baertschi is out with post-concussion syndrome, said Coach Green. “This is not a new concussion. He just wasn’t feeling right after the Colorado game. He’ll probably be out a little bit.” — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 9, 2019

Baertschi suffered the original concussion in October in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Baertschi took a high hit to the head from Knights forward Tomas Hyka. He returned to the lineup on December 29th against the Calgary Flames but wasn’t feeling right after they Canucks played the Colorado Avalanche on February 2nd. Baertschi hasn’t played since.

In 22 games so far this season, Baertschi has scored eight goals and added five assists for 13 points.

Over his career, Baertschi has scored 65 goals and 70 assists for 135 points in 281 games. He was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the first round, 13th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Baertschi was acquired by the Canucks via trade from Calgary on March 2nd, 2015.

What This Means For The Future

Post-Concussion Syndrome can linger for months after the original concussion is sustained. Baertschi is currently out indefinitely. The Canucks certainly will not rush him back, especially after dealing with this issue for so long. He is also not the only Canucks’ player dealing with the concussion. Alexander Edler has also been sidelined with a concussion.

With Baertschi out, Markus Granlund will fill into his position along side Bo Horvat and Josh Leivo. In 59 games this season, Granlund has scored nine goals and added nine assists for 18 points.

The Canucks will play host to the Pacific Division Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

