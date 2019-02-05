PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – FEBRUARY 04: Medical personnel attend to an injured Alexander Edler #23 of the Vancouver Canucks against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center on February 04, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Flyers won 2-1. î(Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks Alexander Edler suffered a serious injury after falling and hitting his face on the ice Monday night. He is undergoing further tests to establish the extent of his facial injury received in the game. At this stage, it is unclear the duration of time Edler will be sidelined for.

Edler has gone for x-rays on his face, said Coach Green. No further update. Demko tweaked something in warm-up, DiPietro will meet us in Washington. Markstrom will start Tuesday. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) February 5, 2019

However, it was clearly an uncomfortable moment for all involved. As Edler’s face plowed into the ice after his stick caught Philadelphia Flyers Jakub Voracek‘s skate. Resulting in Elder needing assistance off the ice and immediate treatment.

So far this season, Elder has scored five goals and 15 assists for 20 points to go along with a decent 40 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 45 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -1.1.

Over his extensive 13-year NHL career, Edler has remained loyal to the Canucks since being drafted by them in the 2nd round, 91st overall in the 2004 NHL draft. In return, the Swedish native has 89 goals and 265 assists for 354 career points in 795 career games.

This injury was a cause for concern for both teams, as Canucks Bo Horvat expressed in the post-game interview.

“You don’t want to see anyone go down like that, especially your best defenseman and you know it’s scary when you see a guy get knocked unconscious like that and see all the blood after,”.

What This Means for the Future

Its a big loss for the Canucks. Losing their best defencemen at such a key stage in the season will be a tough pill to swallow. Especially when they are battling to keep a Wild Card Spot against teams like the Colorado Avalanche and the St.Louis Blues.

Further medical information needs to be obtained before the Cannucks know how serious Edler’s injury is. Considering their defensive depth is so poor, it will be a struggle for Vancouver to keep up their current pace and may have serious effects on the team’s playoff push.

Edler will not travel with the team to Washington to face the Capitals on Tuesday.

