NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 08: Adam McQuaid #54 of the New York Rangers pushes Saku Maenalanen #8 of the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period at Madison Square Garden on February 08, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

It’s Tuesday and it’s another edition of our NHL trade rumours. We’re one week away from the NHL trade deadline and we’re breaking down all the action as we race towards next Monday. Today we look at NHL Trade Rumours surrounding the Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, and Vancouver Canucks.

Boston Bruins

Rumour: NHL Trade Rumours starts off with TSN’s Darren Dreger. Dreger said yesterday that the Bruins are in it to win it and are willing to part with assets come this year’s deadline.

#NHLBruins “in it to win it,” and “they’re willing to part with the assets” to add. https://t.co/HOezYOuEYd — Chris Nichols (@NicholsOnHockey) February 18, 2019

Analysis: The Bruins have a very good team. However, they are also in a very stacked division. The Bruins have 76 points which rank them 6th in the league, despite this, they are still a full 18 points back of the division lead. The Tampa Bay Lightning are on a pace we have not seen for a long time in the NHL. As well, the Bruins look to be destined to face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in round one again.

Obviously, that will be no easy task and neither would Tampa. The Bruins may be in the market for help on the wings. Could they potentially look at a Mark Stone or Artemi Panarin? If that price is too high, maybe someone like Chris Kreider or Mats Zuccarello would fit better. Ilya Kovalchuk is another possible option.

If the Bruins are willing to spend, which Dreger says they are, there will be lots of potential options to load up for a Stanley Cup run.

New York Rangers

Rumour: Speaking of Rangers on the way out, TSN’s Bob McKenzie says that he believes the Rangers will definitely be trading Adam McQuaid.

“There’s no question in my mind that the #NYR are going to trade him.” #Leafs https://t.co/4i2XsieTvn — Chris Nichols (@NicholsOnHockey) February 18, 2019

Analysis: McQuaid was a long time player for the Bruins, before moving to the Rangers. He is known as an absolute warrior. There will likely be a list of teams looking to add him at the deadline due to the toughness he brings. A team like the previously mentioned Bruins, possibly the New York Islanders could be suitors. There will also likely be others in on McQuaid.

McQuaid carries a 2.75 million dollar cap hit but is a UFA at the end of the season. Therefore, money shouldn’t be too much of an issue for any team trying to acquire him. Anyone looking for defensive depth and toughness will likely be giving the Rangers a call.

Vancouver Canucks

Rumour: We end NHL Trade Rumours today in Vancouver. Ben Kuzma of the Sun reported that Canucks GM Jim Benning seemed to shoot down the thought of trading Nikolay Goldobin at the deadline.

Analysis: This is still not to say that it may not happen at a later date. However, it appears Benning doesn’t plan on shopping Goldobin. This makes sense as Goldobin is just 23 and shows skills of a great NHL player at times. But, the Canucks have been overall disappointed with his play.

Benning has already stated previously the Canucks are not looking for a rental. As well, he mentioned that they won’t move any picks in this year’s draft. The only trade that would happen would be player for player to upgrade the team. However, he mentioned that trading Goldobin would mean they can’t replace what he brings on offence. “It’s in Goldy’s hands”, was Bennings comment on Goldobin with respect to his future.

It is safe to say that most people would understand not giving up on Goldobin yet. However, that doesn’t mean the Canucks won’t explore what the market is like for him.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on