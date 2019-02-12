DENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 02: Brandon Sutter #20 of the Vancouver Canucks plays the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on February 02, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Vancouver Canucks have placed centre Brandon Sutter on the injured reserve list. In his most recent outing against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Sutter apparently suffered a lower-body injury. Before the game against the San Jose Sharks on Monday night, Sutter was placed on the injured reserve to make roster space.

According to NHL media website, Brandon Sutter has been placed on IR by the #Canucks — Irfaan Gaffar (@sportsnetirf) 12. februára 2019

Brandon Sutter Out with Another Injury for Vancouver

Sutter has been dealing with a lot of injuries over the current campaign. The Huntington, New York native suffered a shoulder injury back in October and returned after the New Year against the Canadiens in Montreal. He has played in 13 games with the Canucks in total since his return. He has collected just one goal and one assist in that time. Sutter logged 18:06 of ice-time versus the Flames on Saturday, but was missing from practice on Monday.

There is no timetable for his return as it’s an undisclosed lower-body injury. Sutter is not experiencing great season in Vancouver. The 29-year-old center has recorded only four goals and six points in 26 games so far this year.

What This Means for The Future

Before his injury, Brandon Sutter has been playing as a third line center for the Vancouver Canucks. Sutter centered Jake Virtanen and Antoine Roussel. Fortunately for the Canucks, they already have plenty of depth on the center position. Bo Horvat is currently the top-line centre and Calder Trophy favourite Elias Pettersson is the second-line pivot, Markus Granlund took Sutter’s spot in the most recent game against the Sharks. In addition to that, Jay Beagle is a solid fourth line center.

Iin their first game without services of Sutter, Vancouver lost 7-2 against San Jose. However, the Canucks are presently just two points away from the last playoff spot held by the Minnesota Wild.

DENVER, COLORADO – FEBRUARY 02: Brandon Sutter #20 of the Vancouver Canucks plays the Colorado Avalanche at the Pepsi Center on February 02, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on