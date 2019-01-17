NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 12: Michael Del Zotto #4 of the Vancouver Canucks smiles before a face off against the New York Rangers in the first period at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks have agreed to trade Michael Del Zotto to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Luke Schenn and a 2020 seventh-round pick.

TRADE ALERT – #Canucks have acquired Luke Schenn and a 7th round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft from the Anaheim Ducks, in exchange for Michael Del Zotto. Schenn will report directly to the Utica Comets. https://t.co/nZH8hMkRhC — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 17, 2019

Key Players

In Del Zotto, the Ducks get a veteran defenseman who plays a physical game. This season, he scored one goal and three assists in 23 games, adding eight minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 51.5 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of 4.2. Those totals are down compared to last season, where he scored six goals, 16 assists for 22 points.

Over his ten-year NHL career, Del Zotto has played for the New York Rangers, Nashville Predators, and the Philadelphia Flyers. In that time, he has 26 goals and 95 assists for 121 career points in 292 career games. He was originally drafted in the first–round, 20th overall of the 2008 NHL draft by the New York Rangers.

In Luke Schenn, the Canucks get a veteran defenseman who plays a similar physical style. Though, the team has already announced that he will report to the Utica Comets of the AHL.

This season, Schenn has only appeared in eight NHL games this season with no points. He did have seven penalty minutes. A small sample size, his possession numbers were 38.9 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -3.2. He has spent most of the season with the San Diego Gulls. In 22 games, he had two goals and eight assists

Over his 10-year NHL career Schenn has played for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, and Anaheim Ducks. In that time, he has 30 goals and 113 assists for 143 career points in 716 career games. He was originally drafted fifth overall by the Leafs.

What This Means for the Future

Del Zotto comes to the team as a pending unrestricted free agent, on the last year of the two-year, six million dollar deal he signed with the Canucks. He will look to help a Ducks team that is in the middle of a 12-game losing streak.

