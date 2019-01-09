VANCOUVER, BC – OCTOBER 3: Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks skates with the puck in NHL action against the Calgary Flames during his first game in the NHL on October, 3, 2018 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks have placed forward Elias Pettersson on injured reserve. The move is retroactive to January 3rd. In a corresponding move, the Canucks recalled Adam Gaudette from their AHL affiliate Utica Comets.

Pettersson suffered a sprained MCL on Jan. 3rd after getting tangled up with Montreal Canadiens rookie Jesperi Kotkaniemi. Pettersson landed awkwardly on his right leg, bending it awkwardly as it was caught in between the legs of the Habs forward. It’s uncertain exactly how long Pettersson will be out for. However, Petterson is eligible to return on January 11th against the Florida Panthers.

So far this season Pettersson is enjoying a fantastic rookie campaign. He has scored 22 goals and added 20 assists for 42 points in 38 games. He is the favourite to win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie this season.

Vancouver originally drafted Pettersson in the first round, fifth overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

What This Means for the Future

With Pettersson out, the door opens for Adam Gaudette. The 22-year-old centre has played 31 games for the Canucks this season scoring two goals and adding four assists. However, Gaudette’s minutes were mostly in the bottom six. Gaudette may get a chance to jump into the top six while Pettersson is out of the lineup.

Gaudette has shown he is capable of producing with the Utica Comets as he has seven points in seven games for them this season. This includes three points in three games in his most reason stint with the club.

The Canucks are currently sitting one point out of the final wild card position in the Western Conference. They will need some players to step up in the absence of their super rookie if they want to continue to keep pace in the west.

The Canucks next game will be on Thursday night where they will play host to the Arizona Coyotes.

VANCOUVER, BC – OCTOBER 3: Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks skates with the puck in NHL action against the Calgary Flames during his first game in the NHL on October, 3, 2018 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on