OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 06: Ottawa Senators Center Colin White (36) prepares for a face-off during second period National Hockey League action between the Carolina Hurricanes and Ottawa Senators on January 6, 2019, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ottawa Senators have placed centerman Colin White on injured reserve. This comes after taking a big hit Thursday night. The hit was from LA Kings defenseman, Jake Muzzin. This is a big blow in a long line of Senators injuries.

According to the Senators website, C Colin White has been placed on IR: https://t.co/v1jdaDKn87 #sens — Chris Stevenson (@CJ_Stevenson) January 11, 2019

The Ottawa Senators are in the middle of the Western road trip. However, the roster seems to be getting thinner each week. The Sens are currently without starter Craig Anderson. As well as number one defenseman Thomas Chabot. Lastly, Matt Duchene is away as he just became a father the other day. So, this loss of White puts the Sens missing their best goalie, defenseman and 2 best centers.

Luckily, the Sens got Jean-Gabriel Pageau back the other day so the depth was improved. Colin White has been huge for the Sens this year. He has quietly been one of their best players. He has 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points in 44 games this year. Those numbers don’t jump out, however, White has been one of Ottawa’s strongest forwards. His line of Brady Tkachuk – Colin White – Mark Stone has been the best and most reliable line all year. They have constantly out-chanced opponents, which is something Ottawa doesn’t do too often.

It has not been announced for how long Colin White will be gone for. But, for the Senators sake, they hope it isn’t long. They have been beaten up already and have just started to climb out of the basement after winning back to back games for the first time all season.

Colin White was drafted 21st overall in the 2015 NHL Draft and the Senators hope he is apart of their top six for a long time to come.

