19-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton is on his way back to the OHL’s London Knights after playing nine games with the team.

Roster update: The #Sens have assigned forward @88Forms to London (OHL). Mise à jour alignement: Les #Sens ont cédé l’attaquant Alex Formenton aux @GoLondonKnights. — Sens communications (@Media_Sens) November 2, 2018

The Senators are sending rookie forward Alex Formenton back to the OHLs London Knights. He will remain with the team for the duration of their season. Formenton scored his first NHL goal against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

If Formenton had hit the ten game mark, he would have burned the first season of his three-year entry-level contract. Sending him to the OHL will avoid that, and he will become a restricted free agent after the 2021-22 season. This move was meant to allow Formenton to continue to develop as a player. Despite only playing in nine NHL games, the young winger was quickly gaining confidence with the team. Head coach Guy Boucher was impressed with Formentons “McDavid-like speed,” a massive compliment for such a young player. Formenton missed three games after suffering a concussion, but bounced back quickly and continued to let his potential show.

Formenton’s future in the OHL

The London Knights are considered an elite organization for player development. In recent years, the club has produced star players such as Patrick Kane, John Tavares, Matthew Tkachuk, Max Domi, and Mitch Marner. Last season, Formenton racked up 29 goals and 19 assists for 48 points in the 48 games he played with the Knights.

Heading back down to the OHL also opens the door for Formenton to play for Team Canada for the second time in the World Juniors Championships. The 19-year old won a gold medal with the team last season. He was one of the biggest stars at the World Junior Showcase earlier this year. Adding more experience to his resume will only allow him to develop into a solid player that Ottawa can utilize down the line. Without a doubt, Formenton will have a bright future in the NHL.

It is the second big announcement for the Knights today, as the team is also adding defenseman Evan Bouchard, who was returned to junior by the Edmonton Oilers.

