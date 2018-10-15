VANCOUVER, BC – OCTOBER 3: Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks skates with the puck in NHL action against the Calgary Flames during his first game in the NHL on October, 3, 2018 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks announced that center Elias Pettersson will miss at 7-10 days with a concussion.

Elias Pettersson (concussion) remains with VAN on their road trip (PIT Tues and WPG Thursday) but will not be seeing any game action for a minimum of seven to 10 days and perhaps longer depending on his recovery from symptoms. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 15, 2018

Elias Pettersson was concussed during the third period of Sunday’s game vs the Florida Panthers. He took a hard hit from defencemen Michael Matheson and was woozy getting off the ice and didn’t return to the game.

The Canucks fifth overall pick in 2007 has scored five goals and three assists for eight points in his first five career NHL games. He also committed one minor penalty. His possession numbers are 49.5 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of 13.5 percent.

Last season Pettersson had 24 goals and 32 assists for 56 points in 44 games with Vaxjo HC of the Swedish Hockey League. The Canucks signed Pettersson to a three-year entry-level contract in May 2018. This is Pettersson first year of the three-year deal.

Pettersson leads the Canucks in both goals and points this season through five games. He is the Canucks number one center. On the powerplay, he has been a huge force scoring two goals and two assists with the man advantage. In Pettersson’s absence, Bo Horvat will take on the top line duties for the Canucks.

Jay Beagle

Jay Beagle (fractured forearm) left the team and returned home to VAN yesterday. He’ll see team doctors there today but initial prognosis, for now, is four to six weeks. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 15, 2018

The Canucks have also announced the Jay Beagle will miss a minimum of six weeks with a fractured forearm. Beagle suffered the injury on Sunday Night after blocking a shot in the third period of the Canucks game against the Florida Panthers. He didn’t return to the game after blocking the shot. Beagle has one assist in five games so far this season. Beagle joined the Canucks as a free agent, signing a four-year, $12 million dollar deal this past off-season.

With Pettersson and Beagle both out the Canucks have called up center Adam Gaudette from the Utica Comets. Gaudette was pointless in five games last year with the Canucks.

