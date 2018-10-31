The Vancouver Canucks have announced that forward Brandon Sutter and defensemen Chris Tanev are both battling injuries. Tanev will miss his fourth straight game with a hip injury but will travel with the team on their six-game road trip. Brandon Sutter is week to week with a shoulder injury. The Canucks are waiting for the MRI to come back on Sutter’s shoulder.

Chris Tanev has spent his entire 9-year career with Vancouver picking up 18 goals and 71 assists for 89 career points in 400 NHL games. This season, Tanev has put up thee points in 10 games. He has also committed two minor penalties. His possession numbers are 35.5 percent Corsi-for with a relative Corsi of -10.1.

Sutter played with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes before joining the Canucks in 2015. Over his 11-year career, he has picked up 134 goals and 124 assists for 258 points in 670 career NHL games. So far this year, Sutter has three goals and one assist for four points in 13 games. He has also committed one minor penalty. His possession numbers are 39.8 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of -6.3.

With Tanev out of the defensive corps, Alex Biega has been inserted into the Canucks line-up. Last season, injuries limited Tanev to only 42 games and have hampered him early on this season. The Canucks are now without both of their top defensemen as Alexander Edler is out for three-to-six weeks with a knee injury. Erik Gudbranson has seen an increase in minutes with Tanev out and has moved up to the first pairing with Ben Hutton. The Canucks return from their road trip on November 17th so Tanev could be back before then.