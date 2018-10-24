NEWARK, NJ – NOVEMBER 24: Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) during the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Vancouver Canucks on November 24, 2017, at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that winger Brock Boeser is a game-time decision for tonight’s matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. The winger is nursing a groin injury.

Boeser’s groin was bothering him during the October 18th game against Winnipeg Jets. He missed practice on Tuesday. The Canucks called up foward Darren Archibald from the Utica Comets of the AHL, as insurance if Boeser is unable to play.

In parts of his three years with the Canucks Boeser has tallied 35 goals and 31 assists for 66 career points. Boehner was drafted 23rd overall by the Canucks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. So far this season Boeser has two goals and four assists for six points in nine games. He also has eight minutes in penalties. His Possession numbers are 41.0% Corsi with a relative Corsi of -1.8%. Boeser is in the final year of his three-year, entry-level contract.

Last season, Boeser put up 29 goals and 26 assists for 55 points in 62 games.

The Canucks, who are also without rookie sensation Elias Pettersson will be missing a huge chunk of their offensive firepower if Boeser is unable to go tonight. With the Sedins retiring and little in terms of high-end offence added to the Canucks in the off-season, these two players are being asked to lead the Canucks offence. The team is also set for a game against the Arizona Coyotes tomorrow, before playing the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on Saturday. It will be a tough three games in four nights without their key players.

Boeser’s season ended early last year after he took a scary hit into the boards from New York Islanders winger Cal Clutterbuck that resulted in a season-ending back injury. Last season he led Vancouver in goals (29), and power-play goals (10). He was also tied with Daniel Sedin for first in points on the team with 55. Filling his spot won’t come easy but you can expect Jake Virtanen to hop up to the first line if Boeser is unable to play tonight.

