Mark Borowiecki #74 of the Ottawa Senators warms up before the start of their NHL game against the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on February 27, 2016 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images)

View the original article on

The NHL Department of Players Safety has suspended Ottawa Senators defensemen Mark Borowiecki for one game. This is his second career suspension.

Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki suspended one game for elbowing Boston’s Urho Vaakanainen. https://t.co/ntUEOIbwjq — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 24, 2018

Borowiecki has been suspended for one game after an incident with Boston Bruins defensemen Urho Vaakanainen during Monday night’s game against Boston. Borowiecki delivered an elbow to the head of Vaakanainen as he was charging in for a loose puck after the whistle. The Senators defensemen was not penalized for the hit during the game. Vaakanainen suffered a concussion as a result of the elbow to the head. He left the game and did not return.

Borowiecki has yet to record a point in eight games this season. He has accumulated eight minutes in penalties in those games. His possession numbers are 34.1 percent Corsi-For with a relative Corsi of -12.6.

The Ottawa native has played for his hometown team throughout his eight-year career. He has racked up seven goals and 21 assists for 28 career points in 277 games. He is also pointless in eight career Stanley Cup Playoff contests. Borowiecki was a fifth-round draft pick by the Sens in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Borowiecki is in the first year of a two-year, $2.4 million extension that he signed last October.

Borowiecki was hit hard in the boards on Saturday Night by Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher. The veteran defensemen was quoted in an article by the OttawaSun expressing his displeasure with the hit. Borowiecki is currently playing on the third pairing with Christan Jaros. The Sens are already down a defenseman with Cody Ceci out. Ben Harpur will most likely find his way into the line-up while Borowiecki is serving his suspension.

Main Photo: Mark Borowiecki #74 of the Ottawa Senators warms up before the start of their NHL game against the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on February 27, 2016 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Tom Szczerbowski / Getty Images)