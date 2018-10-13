Cody Ceci of the Ottawa Senators at the Wells Fargo Center on April 2, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2. (Getty Images)

The Ottawa Senators announced today that several players have been placed on Injured Reserve. Defenceman Cody Ceci has suffered an upper-body injury and forwards Ryan Dzingel and Alex Formenton have sustained a lower-body injury and a concussion, respectively. All three players have been sidelined indefinitely.

#Sens roster updates: Cody Ceci (upper body injury), Ryan Dzingel (lower body injury) and Alex Formenton (concussion) have been placed on the IR. Defenceman Christian Jaros and forward Nick Paul have been recalled from Belleville (AHL). — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 12, 2018

Senators Cody Ceci, and Others Injured

Injuries have hit three Senators players only four games into the season.

Ceci has not registered a point despite being one of the team’s leaders in ice time. Originally drafted by Ottawa in 2012 as a first round 15th pick, he has played 370 NHL games with the club. Ceci has tallied 25 goals and 67 assists for 92 points over the course of his career.

Dzingel was absent from Wednesday’s practice with an injury. However, he has still appeared in every game this season. He has two goals and tow assist for four points this season. He has spent his entire NHL career with Ottawa. The Senators drafted Dzingel in the seventh round, 203rd pick overall of the 2011 draft. In 194 games with the team, he owns 42 goals and 44 assists for 86 points total.

Formenton, a promising young forward, is currently pointless after 4 games. The rookie could be looking at a return to the London Knights despite a strong training camp.

What This Means for the Future

Ottawa has recalled defenceman Christian Jaros and forward Nick Paul from the AHL’s Belleville Senators to help cushion the blow of losing all three players at once. Currently, Paul has appeared in 11 NHL games with the Senators and scored one goal during that time. Jaros has played in just 2 games. Ottawa is hoping the addition of the two players will pick up some of the slack. Ottawa’s next game will be against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon.

