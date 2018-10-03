OTTAWA, ON – SEPTEMBER 29: Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) participates in drills during warm-up before National Hockey League preseason action between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators on September 29, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

View the original article on

The Ottawa Senators have announced that left wing Brady Tkachuk is sidelined for the season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday with a groin injury.

Doirion says Brady Tkachuk won’t play in the season opener. (Groin) — Brent Wallace (@tsn_wally) October 3, 2018

Brady Tkachuk is out with a mild groin strain for the first game of the Senators season. GM Pierre Dorion said that it was nothing major and that the team just wants to be careful with it.

In the pre-season, Tkachuk scored one goal and had one assist for two points through four games played. He also added 10 minutes in penalties.

Last season, Tkachuk posted eight goals and 23 assists for 31 points through 40 games for Boston University. He was expected to debut on the second line with Mark Stone.

“It’s nothing serious, it’s a nagging little injury and we want to be cautious with it,” Dorion told reporters on Tuesday.

Coach Guy Boucher, when talking about Tkachuk missing the first game said he feels for Tkachuk.

“He’s had a terrific camp and, as a team, you’re disappointed. For him, I’m sure he was really looking forward to his first NHL game. It was at home and everything,” Boucher said.

What This Means for the Future

Tkachuk, the fourth overall pick from the 2018 Entry Draft, was set to make his debut Thursday, although now that he is ruled out for the game against the Blackhawks. The next possible game he could start would be against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This does not affect the Senators season much, as it is only a minor injury. This shouldn’t affect where they end up in the standings at the end of the season. With Tkachuk only being out for such a short period of time, it won’t have any effect on his development through the year, as it is just the team being cautious by keeping Tkachuk out a game.

Main Image Credit: