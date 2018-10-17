OTTAWA, ON – SEPTEMBER 29: Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) participates in drills during warm-up before National Hockey League preseason action between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators on September 29, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher announced today that 4th overall pick, Brady Tkachuk would be out a month with a torn ligament in his leg. This will be a big loss for the Sens and their fans as Tkachuk was finding his play as an NHL Rookie.

The coach confirms that Brady Tkachuk will be out about a month with a torn ligament in his leg. — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) October 17, 2018

Brady Tkachuk missed the first few games of the season as well with what was a “nagging” injury. However, this likely wasn’t the cause of this injury. In the game against the Dallas Stars on Monday night Brady Tkachuk took a spill into the boards. He limped off but finished the rest of the game, scoring a goal in the process.

Tkachuk has been a huge part of the Sens youth movement this season. He has three goals and three assists in just four games. Tkachuk has also been as advertised, being scrappy in and around the net. He has started to find ways under the other team’s skin, much like his brother Matthew Tkachuk.

Ottawa Moving Forward

This injury is one in a long line of them for the Senators. Tkachuk will be the seventh player rostered for the Sens put on IR. With that, they also have five AHL Rookies and Skaters inured for some time.

The Sens will have to continue their “games by committee” approach used thus far. It is possible Nick Paul gets called back up to replace Tkachuk. Filip Chlapik would have been a likely call-up, as would have Logan Brown. However, both players have been injured in the past week. Drake Batherson has five points in three AHL games and could be an option as well.

