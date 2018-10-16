NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 24: Michael Matheson #56 of the Florida Panthers skates against the New York Islanders in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Barclays Center on April 24, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Islanders won the game 2-1 in double overtime to win the series four games to two. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson has been suspended for two games. The league called the hit a combination of interference and unsportsmanlike conduct. This is the first suspension of Matheson’s career.

Florida’s Mike Matheson suspended two games for interference/unsportsmanlike conduct on Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson. https://t.co/Dw2BZfVIvL — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 15, 2018

Matheson will miss two games and will forfeit US $52,419.36 in salary due to a controversial hit on Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson. As a result, the Canucks 2017 first round draft pick will miss one-to-two weeks with a concussion. There was no penalty on the play, however. And the Panthers lost the game by 3-2.

So far this season, the 24-year-old has failed to register a point in three games played. His possession numbers are 48.6 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -6.7.

Drafted by the Panthers in 2012, Matheson has 168 games of experience under his belt. He has posted 17 goals and 44 assists during that time.

What This Means For The Future

Although a two-game suspension is considered minor to some standards, the Panthers are yet again off to a slow start. They have yet to win a game and have two tough games against the Philidelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals before the top six defensemen can return on Saturday. After marginally missing out on the playoffs last season, the Panthers aim to do better this season.

It’s doubtful this minor suspension will have a great deal of impact on a whole. But it does make Matheson a target for the future.

It is unclear who will replace Matheson in the meantime. It is likely to mean a reshuffle with Ian McCoshen and Jacob MacDonald filling the gap in depth if needed.

