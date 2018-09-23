MONTREAL, QC – SEPTEMBER 19: Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Domi (13) looks on during the first period of the NHL preseason game between the New Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens on September 19, 2018, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

View the original article on

Last Word on Sports is proud to present their hockey podcast, On the Power Play with Ben and Colton. Join Ben Kerr and Colton Praill each week as they take a look at the Hockey World focusing on the big issues of the NHL and elsewhere.

OTPP is back. It’s been a long summer for our two most Eastern Canadian franchises. The Ottawa Senators drafted Brady Tkachuk, traded Mike Hoffman, and finished their off-season by trading Erik Karlsson. Colton gives his thoughts on the return that the Senators got. The mistakes that Eugene Melnyk and Pierre Dorion have made and what is next in the nation’s capital.

Later in the show, they look at what Karlsson means to the Sharks and how he fits into the San Jose lineup. How will Pete DeBoer deploy the embarrassment of riches that he now has on the Sharks blue line?

The Montreal Canadiens also made a pair of major trades. They sent Alex Galchenyuk to the Arizona Coyotes for Max Domi. They also traded their captain, Max Pacioretty to the Vegas Golden Knights for a solid package of assets, including winger Tomas Tatar, and prospect Nick Suzuki. The boys examine Marc Bergevin‘s summer work, where the team is headed, and where hope comes from in Montreal. They also discuss Domi’s suspension and what exactly happened to get him to that point.

Tyler Seguin

The Dallas Stars put together the most innovative contract announcement in several years with their signing of Tyler Seguin. Colton and Ben discuss the contract as well as the Stars future and what they need to do to turn into a contender.

Henrik Zetterberg

As the Detroit Red Wings captain walks away from the game, the boys discuss the chances that Henrik Zetterberg goes to the Hall of Fame, the end of an era in Detroit, and they check in on their rebuild.

Steve Yzerman

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman shocked the hockey world when he resigned this week. Where do the Lightning and new general manager Julien Brisebois go from here? Why did Yzerman walk away? Where does he go next?

2019 Stanley Cup Predictions

Colton and Ben wrap up the first edition of the season with their 2019 Stanley Cup predictions. Come back and listen to these in June and see if the guys are prophets, or if they are fools.

All that and More as we go On The Power Play

MONTREAL, QC – SEPTEMBER 19: Montreal Canadiens left wing Max Domi (13) looks on during the first period of the NHL preseason game between the New Florida Panthers and the Montreal Canadiens on September 19, 2018, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC (Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)