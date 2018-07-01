TAMPA, FL – APRIL 28: Tim Schaller #59 of the Boston Bruins takes a shot on Andrei Vasilevskiy #88 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amalie Arena on April 28, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks have signed free agent forwards Tim Schaller and Darren Archibald to contracts. Schaller’s deal is two years and worth $3.8 million, or $1.9 million per season. His contract carries him through the 2019-2020 season.

Terms for Archibald’s deal have not been disclosed as of this time.

Ex-Bruins forward Tim Schaller is joining the Canucks on a two-year deal. https://t.co/9Z7w1afojf pic.twitter.com/scsqtulNC0 — NESN (@NESN) July 1, 2018

Jim Benning makes it sound like the Canucks have re-signed Darren Archibald. Friendly reminder: a one-way or two-way contract deals with how much money a player is paid.

He could play in the AHL whether he has a one-way or two-way deal. — Ben Birnell (@OD_Birnell) July 1, 2018

Schaller has played for the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins in his four-year NHL career. He has put up 21 goals and 20 assists for 41 career points in 176 career games. Schaller was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Providence College.

Last season he scored 12 goals and 10 assists for 22 points in 82 games. He also added 42 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 50.4 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -3.7.

Archibald has played only for the Vancouver Canucks in his two-year NHL career. He’s totaled five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 43 games. He was signed out of junior hockey from the OHL’s Niagara IceDogs.

Last season he netted four goals and five assists in 27 games last season. Archibald added 14 penalty minutes as well. His possession numbers were 42.4 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -4.7. He also spent 25 games with the Utica Comets of the AHL, where he collected seven goals and nine assists for 16 points.

What This Means For The Future

Canucks general manager Jim Benning is adding grit this off-season as they also added Jay Beagle and Antoine Roussel. Vancouver added players that can do the little things like play defense and block shots.

Schaller was a key part of Boston’s successful fourth line with Noel Acciari and Sean Kuraly. The group was arguably one of the best fourth lines since the Merlot Line.

Archibald will battle for a roster spot and a place on the bottom six. He’ll be a good piece for the Comets if he doesn’t make the big club.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on