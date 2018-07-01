NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 30: Vancouver Canucks left wing Sven Baertschi (47) is shown during the NHL game between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks, held on November 30, 2017, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed restricted free agent forward Sven Baertschi to a three-year contract worth $10.5 million or $3.367million per season AAV. This contract carries him through the 2020-21 season.

Baertschi has played with the Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks in his seven-year NHL career. He has put up 57 goals and 65 assists for 122 career points in 259 career games. He has also played in two career Stanley Cup Playoff games but is still looking for his first post-season point. Baertschi was originally drafted in the first round, 13th overall of the 2011 NHL draft by the Calgary Flames.

Last season, he scored 14 goals and 15 assists for 29 points. He also added 20 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 47 percent Corsi For and a relative Corsi of -0.6.

What This Means for the Future

The Swiss forward has put up double-digit goals the last three seasons for the Canucks. Baertschi has reached this mark in all three full seasons in Vancouver. His season-high was 18 goals in 2016-17. He would have likely surpassed the 20-goal mark if injuries didn’t derail him.

He came over from Calgary at the 2015 trade deadline for a second-round pick. Vancouver general manager Jim Benning safely won that deal as Baertschi has become a solid top-six forward. The 25-year-old never really got a chance with the Flames, but he’s reaped big dividends.

The major concern about Baertschi is his durability as he’s been injured a number of times in Vancouver. However, he’s an asset on the power play and can chip in a good number of goals. He could stick in the top-six forwards if he can ward off the injury bug.

