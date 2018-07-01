LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 28: Washington Capitals Center Jay Beagle (83) skates towards the goal during game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Las Vegas Golden Knights on May 28, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks signed free agent Jay Beagle to a four-year contract worth $12 million, or $3 million per season AAV. This contract carries him through the 2021-22 season.

Hearing Ryan deal is approx 3×3.125 and Czarnik 2×1.25 in CAL; word out of VAN is Beagle is 4×3 and Roussel 4×3.25 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2018

Over his decade-long NHL career, Beagle has remained loyal to Washington Capitals, who originally picked him up undrafted. In return, he has put up 51 goals and 65 assists for 116 career points in 471 career games. He has added eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points in 85 career Stanley Cup Playoff games

Last season, he scored seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points. Although nowhere close to reaching the dizzying heights of his peers like Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. The Canadian is still producing offensively. He also added a relatively low 16 minutes in penalties. However, his possession numbers were poor at 39.2 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -10.8. Some of this may be due to the defensive assignments he is regularly given.

Beagle performed well in the Capitals playoff run, with two goals and six assists totalling eight points in 23 games.

What This Means for the Future.

Beagle will be an asset to the Canucks. The 32-year-old has a wealth of knowledge and experience to provide to a younger team. The bottom six forward is still producing offensively and can adapt to different line combinations when required. The tough attitude he learned from his time with the Capitals will work well with the Canucks.

The Capitals look to create some cap space that will allow them to shop for younger talent. They have a wealth of talent to choose from already but need to plan for the future to some degree.

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 28: Washington Capitals Center Jay Beagle (83) skates towards the goal during game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Las Vegas Golden Knights on May 28, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on