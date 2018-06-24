View the original article on

The Ottawa Senators re-signed Chris Wideman to a one-year contract worth $1 million. This contract carries him through the 2018-19 season.

Over his three-year NHL career Chris Wideman has played for the Ottawa Senators only. He has put up 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 career points in 156 career games. He was originally drafted in the fourth round, 100th overall of the 2009 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators.

Last season he scored three goals and five assists for eight points. He also added six minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were a 53 percent in Corsi and a relative Corsi of 7.0.

Wideman’s coming out party started in the AHL after playing for Miami University for four years. In his second season with the Binghamton Senators, he scored 51 points in 73 games played. The following year Wideman excelled even further. In 75 games he scored 61 points. Winning the AHL defenseman of the year award and scoring 19 goals.

What This Means for the Future

With the likes of Erik Karlsson most likely being shipped out of the nation’s capital. Chris Wideman will look possibly get promoted in the Sens lineup if that happens. Although if that doesn’t happen, Wideman should be in the bottom six pairing like he was much of last year. Up until he got injured, he was one of Ottawa’s best defenders. With him coming back healthy next year, he’ll look to capitalize on the ice more often than not. Especially if promoted onto the second pairing from within the Sens lineup.

The signing is a low-risk factor for general manager Pierre Dorion. If Wideman plays anything like how he did last year before getting hurt, he could earn a much heftier contract the year after.

