OTTAWA, ON – JANUARY 25: Ottawa Senators Left Wing Alexandre Burrows (14) takes a moment during warm-up before National Hockey League action between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators on January 25, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alexandre Burrows appears to have played his last game for the Ottawa Senators. The club has elected to place the 37-year-old winger on unconditional waivers for buyout purposes. This according to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet.

Alex Burrows is on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout by the #sens. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 26, 2018

Burrows Hasn’t Been in Ottawa Very Long

Alex Burrows joined the Senators organization not long ago. Burrows was acquired late in the 2016-17 season in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks. The Canucks walked away with forward prospect Jonathan Dahlen in exchange for the veteran Burrows.

In Burrows first 19 games with the Ottawa Senators and the last 19 games of the 2016-17 season, he earned 10 points for his new team. Burrows had only earned four points in his last 19 games with the Canucks, leading up to the trade. He even went on to earn five points in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as in 2017 Ottawa managed to make it to the Conference Final, before being eliminated by the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ottawa Is Much Different Now

The Senators was a much different team last season when Burrows joined them. Ottawa ended the 2016-17 campaign 44-28-10. They were not at the top of the league by any stretch, but they were certainly better than they were this past season. They flipped last years stats around for the worse, finishing 28-43-11 and missing the Playoffs altogether.

Combining Burrows will have $2,500,000 cap hit next season. It seems the Ottawa is not too excited to pay that price tag for the ageing winger whose production took a dip in the 2017-18 season earning only 14 points compared to last seasons 31.

The Future for Burrows

Alex Burrows’ future at this point remains uncertain. For many though, Burrows will always be a Canuck, whether it be due to his inspiring rise through the minors, having never been drafted and given a chance by Vancouver. Or due to his phenomenal performance in the Canucks 2011 Playoff run.

It’s likely that both Alex Burrows and the Senators would have wanted his time in Ottawa to go a bit differently. However Ottawa is a different club now, then they were when they first acquired the veteran winger. Simply put, there isn’t room in this struggling franchise for a player like Burrows anymore.

