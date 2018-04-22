The Vaxjo Lakers have won the SHL Championship, sweeping Skelleftea AIK in four games. The star of the show for the Lakers was centre Elias Pettersson. The 19-year-old was the Vancouver Canucks first-round pick, fifth overall, in the 2017 NHL Draft. Pettersson scored the championship-clinching goal, led the league in playoff scoring with 19 points in 13 games, and set the record for playoff scoring for a teenager. Earlier, Pettersson won the SHL regular season scoring title with 56 points in 44 games. This was another record for SHL scoring by a teenager. Overall it was a remarkable season and gives the Canucks huge hopes for his future.

#Canucks prospect Elias Pettersson’s season: Led SHL in regular season scoring (56)

Set record for scoring by U20 player in single regular season

Led SHL playoffs in scoring (19)

Set record for scoring by U20 player in single playoffs

Named SHL Playoff MVP — Ryan Biech (@ryanbiech) April 22, 2018

The series between Vaxjo and Skelleftea has not been close. The Lakers won the four games by scores of 7-0, 4-0, 4-1, and 5-0. Pettersson was particularly effective with six goals and 10 points in the four-game series.

The previous record for playoff points by a teenager was 10. There was a three-way tie for the record that included recently retired Canucks legends Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin, as well as long-time Swedish star, Axel Holmstrom. Pettersson received the Stefan Liv Memorial Trophy as playoff MVP.

Elias Pettersson scores the SHL Championship winning goal in style. 👀 (🎥 C More) #Canucks @Canucks pic.twitter.com/tGvtioZ15o — Robert Söderlind (@HockeyWebCast) April 22, 2018

The next step for Pettersson is likely a spot on the Swedish roster at the upcoming IIHF World Championships. Where he plays next season is not yet clear, but expect the Canucks to give him a solid opportunity to earn an NHL job at their training camp.

Elias Pettersson won the Stefan Liv Memorial Trophy as SHL Playoff MVP, as a result he was painted gold. pic.twitter.com/9ijTZfGPzf — Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) April 22, 2018

