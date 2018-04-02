SAN JOSE, CA – MARCH 02: Daniel Sedin #22 and Henrik Sedin #33 of the Vancouver Canucks look on during the game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on March 2, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

It is truly the end of an era in Vancouver. The Sedin twins are finally announcing their retirement. Before the season came underway, Henrik Sedin and Daniel Sedin penned a letter to the city detailing what the future held. As of today, that future is clear. In another letter, the two wrote another letter to Canucks fans explaining their intentions. These last three games in the regular season will be their last.

“We started the year with the mindset that a decision would be made in the postseason. But it became clear, after discussions with our families throughout the year, that this will be our last season…” https://t.co/hOhtj2kTLM — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) April 2, 2018

The Swedish twins shocked the hockey world Monday afternoon. The faces of the franchise announced it was time to end their hockey careers and focus on their families. Life after hockey is knocking and they’re finally answering. Henrik has two sons and Daniel has one son and two daughters. The pair made the decision that they want to spend more time with their families. Life as a professional hockey player isn’t easy when you have young kids. Now, the Sedins are hanging up the skates to spend time with them while they’re still young.

In the letter, the twins wrote “We’re saying it now because we want to share these final three games with you. We also want to share these games with our families, friends, teammates, coaches, trainers, staff and everyone at the Canucks who have supported us. You’ve all been with us every step of the way, and we want to thank you.”

The 37-year-olds cite the fact that new and young talent is paving the way for a new generation of Canucks hockey. The era of the Sedins, Trevor Linden, Roberto Luongo, and Markus Naslund is quickly coming to an end in Vancouver. Youngsters like Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and Adam Gaudette are quickly looking to fill the shoes of their predecessors.

There’s some reassurance for fans that have enjoyed watching the Sedins play for the past 18 seasons. Though they won’t lace up for the team anymore, they’re not going anywhere. The Swedes have made Vancouver their home and plan on being active in the community for the foreseeable future. Don’t be surprised to see them involved with the Canucks organization in some way. Maybe a pair of banners will be raised as well.

A Look Back on a Legacy

The twins were bound together throughout their entire hockey career. The icons entered the league in the 1999 NHL Entry Draft. Daniel was taken at number two and Henrik at number three overall. They’ve played on the same line since they were 12 years old and that didn’t change. The pair of superstars embodied line chemistry. Twin telepathy translated perfectly on the ice.

Henrik

Henrik amassed 240-828-1,068 in 1,327 games. His highest point producing season came in 2009-10 when he accumulated 29-83-112 in all 82 games that year. He has been nominated numerous times for Selke Trophies, Lady Byng Awards, and Hart Trophies. Following his illustrious 2009-10 season, the centerman won the Art Ross, and Hart Trophies as well as being nominated to the All-Star Team. The following season he made the All-Star Team again. In 2015-16 Henrik was awarded the King Clancy Award for him and his brother’s contributions to the community of Vancouver.

Daniel

Daniel earned 391-647-1,038 over a span of 1,303 games. He saw his highest point success in 2010-11. In 82 games, the left winger scored 41-63-104. Much like his brother, he was a perennial vote-getter for various trophies and awards like the Selke and Lady Byng. During 2009-10, he was named to the second All-Star Team. The following year he made the first team, won the Art Ross, won the Ted Lindsay Award, and finished second for the Hart, just behind Corey Perry.

The Ultimate Goal

Together, the twins brought their home country an Olympic gold medal in 2006 and a silver in 2010. They led the Canucks to 11 playoffs, though none since 2015. In back to back years, they helped their team to Presidents Trophies in 2011 and 2012. The former year, Vancouver reached the Stanley Cup Final, losing to the Boston Bruins in seven games. Though they never had their names etched on the Stanley Cup, Henrik and Daniel Sedin surely left their imprint on the game of hockey as a whole and their legacy will never be forgotten.

[embedded content]

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on