It has been a tumultuous season for Erik Karlsson, and one filled with disappointment on the ice and tragedy off of it. With all that in mind the superstar Ottawa Senators defenseman has decided to decline the invitation to play for Sweden at the upcoming World Championships.
Erik Karlsson Declines World Championship Spot
Karlsson has battled through off-season surgery that removed part of his ankle. He was plagued by rumours that the Senators were looking to move him at the trade deadline. Worst of all though, was a tragedy at home, with Karlsson and his wife Melinda lost their child just weeks before the due date. With all that in mind, it’s easy to see why he won’t be representing his country.
Sweden confirmed that Karlsson would not participate when they released the list of players named to the team.
Sweden’s Team for the World Championships
Sweden named the following team:
Goaltenders
Filip Gustavsson, Ottawa Senators
Anders Nilsson, Vancouver Canucks
Magnus Hellberg, Kunlun Red Stars
Defence
John Klingberg, Dallas Stars
Mikael Wikstrand, Färjestads BK
Adam Larsson, Edmonton Oilers
Lawrence Pilut, HV 71
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes
Erik Branstrom, HV 71
Adam Almqvist, Frölunda HC
Erik Gustafsson, Chicago Blackhawks
Forwards
Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings
Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames
Johan Larsson, Buffalo Sabres
Mattias Janmark, Dallas Stars
Jacob Nilsson, Mora IK
Dennis Everberg, Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk
Patrik Zackrisson, Sibir Novisibirsk
Lias Andersson, New York Rangers
Jacob de La Rose, Montreal Canadiens
John Norman, Jokerit Helsinki
Axel Jonsson Fjällby, Djurgårdens IF
Carl Klingberg, EV Zug
Magnus Paajarvi, Ottawa Senators
Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers
Other high-profile Swedes who declined invitations include Detroit Red Wings veterans Henrik Zetterberg and Niklas Kronwall; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist; St. Louis Blues forwards Patrik Berglund and Alex Steen; Carolina Hurricanes forwards Victor Rask and Elias Lindholm; and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler and goaltender Jacob Markstrom.
Main Photo: OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 29: Ottawa Senators Defenceman Erik Karlsson (65) waits for a face-off during third period National Hockey League action between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators on March 29, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
