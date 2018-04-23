View the original article on

It has been a tumultuous season for Erik Karlsson, and one filled with disappointment on the ice and tragedy off of it. With all that in mind the superstar Ottawa Senators defenseman has decided to decline the invitation to play for Sweden at the upcoming World Championships.

Karlsson has battled through off-season surgery that removed part of his ankle. He was plagued by rumours that the Senators were looking to move him at the trade deadline. Worst of all though, was a tragedy at home, with Karlsson and his wife Melinda lost their child just weeks before the due date. With all that in mind, it’s easy to see why he won’t be representing his country.

Sweden confirmed that Karlsson would not participate when they released the list of players named to the team.

Sweden’s Team for the World Championships

Sweden named the following team:

Goaltenders

Filip Gustavsson, Ottawa Senators

Anders Nilsson, Vancouver Canucks

Magnus Hellberg, Kunlun Red Stars

Defence

John Klingberg, Dallas Stars

Mikael Wikstrand, Färjestads BK

Adam Larsson, Edmonton Oilers

Lawrence Pilut, HV 71

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Arizona Coyotes

Erik Branstrom, HV 71

Adam Almqvist, Frölunda HC

Erik Gustafsson, Chicago Blackhawks

Forwards

Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames

Johan Larsson, Buffalo Sabres

Mattias Janmark, Dallas Stars

Jacob Nilsson, Mora IK

Dennis Everberg, Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk

Patrik Zackrisson, Sibir Novisibirsk

Lias Andersson, New York Rangers

Jacob de La Rose, Montreal Canadiens

John Norman, Jokerit Helsinki

Axel Jonsson Fjällby, Djurgårdens IF

Carl Klingberg, EV Zug

Magnus Paajarvi, Ottawa Senators

Mika Zibanejad, New York Rangers

Other high-profile Swedes who declined invitations include Detroit Red Wings veterans Henrik Zetterberg and Niklas Kronwall; New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist; St. Louis Blues forwards Patrik Berglund and Alex Steen; Carolina Hurricanes forwards Victor Rask and Elias Lindholm; and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alexander Edler and goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Main Photo: OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 29: Ottawa Senators Defenceman Erik Karlsson (65) waits for a face-off during third period National Hockey League action between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators on March 29, 2018, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

