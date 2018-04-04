PITTSBURGH, PA – MAY 21: Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson (65) passes the puck during the first period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Final in the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Ottawa Senators and the Pittsburgh Penguins on May 21, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last Word on Sports is proud to present their hockey podcast, On the Power Play with Ben and Colton. Join Ben Kerr and Colton Praill each week as they take a look at the Hockey World focusing on the big issues of the NHL and elsewhere.

Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin have officially announced their retirement. We look back on their career, talk about what they mean to the franchise, and their hall of fame chances, and their place in Vancouver Canucks history. The boys also discuss the 1999 NHL Draft and the moves that made them Canucks. Could someone pull off such a series of moves today?

Erik Karlsson‘s Last Game with the Ottawa Senators

Defenceman Erik Karlsson may have played his last game with the Ottawa Senators. He certainly felt the need to grab a souvenir. What does this action mean? Is there any way he is back in Ottawa next year? Why is he leaving? How should Sens fans feel?

Hart Trophy

Can Connor McDavid win the Hart Trophy without making the playoffs? Who else deserves the award? How great has Taylor Hall‘s season been? What about Nathan MacKinnon? Claude Giroux? Anze Kopitar?

Playoff Races Heat Up

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning battle for the Atlantic Division crown. Who will take it? Can the Toronto Maple Leafs beat either team in the playoffs? What happened out west with the Dallas Stars and Calgary Flames collapse?

All this and more as we go on the power play.

