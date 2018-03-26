BOSTON, MA – FEBRUARY 12: Adam Gaudette #8 of the Northeastern Huskies scores his third goal of the game against the Boston University Terriers during NCAA hockey in the championship game of the annual Beanpot Hockey Tournament at TD Garden on February 12, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Huskies won 5-2 to capture their first Beanpot title in 30 years and Gaudette was named Most Valuable Player. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Vancouver Canucks have signed Adam Gaudette, only two days after his college season ended. Northeastern University, where Gaudette spent his past three years, lost to the University of Michigan on Saturday night, in the first round of the NCAA Division 1 Men’s Hockey Tournament, Michigan topped Northeastern 3-2. Gaudette was held off the scoresheet.

Excited to have signed my first NHL contract with the @Canucks !! Can’t thank @GoNUmhockey , the coaches, teammates, and staff enough for the past 3 years! Once a husky always a husky!! Can’t wait to get out to the west coast!! 🐾🐳 pic.twitter.com/zQ5q0rDLTi — Adam Gaudette (@Hockey_Gaud) March 26, 2018

The Vancouver Canucks drafted Gaudette in the fifth round, 149th overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft. The team drafted him with their second of two fifth-round picks that year. He now becomes the second player from that draft to sign with the team. The first player was college phenom Brock Boeser, who is currently a front-runner for the Calder Trophy.

Gaudette spent three years with Northeastern, the latter of the three as an assistant captain. He was originally drafted after posting 30 points in 58 USHL games with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders. He joined Northeastern the following season, where he recorded the same number of points in nine fewer games.

That’s when Gaudette exploded. Last year, in 37 games, Gaudette totaled 52 points. This placed him ninth in all NCAA hockey in points. His past season was his break out year, though. In 38 games, Gaudette led all of division one hockey with 60 points. His points were split even; his 30 goals also league-leading.

“Adam has had a remarkable season and college career playing at Northeastern,” said Canucks general manager Jim Benning. “He’s a very talented player and has shown an ability to score, make plays and contribute in all situations at the collegiate level. We’re excited to have him join our team and continue his development as a professional.”

Main Photo:

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on