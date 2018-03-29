OTTAWA, ON – NOVEMBER 16: Ottawa Senators Defenceman Chris Wideman (6) is helped up by Assistant athletic therapist Domenic Nicoletta during third period National Hockey League action between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators on November 16, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

View the original article on

With the season coming to a close and the Ottawa Senators eliminated from playoff contention, Chris Wideman will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2017-18 season. The 28-year-old defenseman, drafted in 2009, has finished playing in his third NHL season.

After playing in a career-low 16 games this season due to an injury sustained in November, Wideman is expected to look for a new team this off-season. Does the free agent re-sign with the Senators, who are a longshot for the 2019 Stanley Cup, according to many online casinos and sportsbooks with the best odds for hockey?

Wideman will finish the season with eight points this season due to this injury. He has played in just 16 games this year. This time off will allow for Wideman to recover and increase his appeal to other teams looking for a defenseman.

Ottawa is in a tight race with the Buffalo Sabres for last place in the Atlantic Division, which allows for the Senators to prioritize health and long-term planning. After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, and being just one goal away from eliminating the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins, their season will end in disappointment. But not forcing Wideman back may help their chances next year if they re-sign him. With lackluster goaltending from Craig Anderson and Mike Condon, and a leading scorer with only 22 goals, the Senators found themselves in an off year.

Wideman’s $1.6 million contract will expire at the end of this season. The unrestricted free agent may be a worthy addition to any team looking for a promising young defenseman.

Main Image Credit:

OTTAWA, ON – NOVEMBER 16: Ottawa Senators Defenceman Chris Wideman (6) is helped up by Assistant athletic therapist Domenic Nicoletta during third period National Hockey League action between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators on November 16, 2017, at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON, Canada. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)